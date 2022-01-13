UNL Athletics conducting Memorial Stadium fan survey

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - In an effort to best serve its fan base, Nebraska Athletics will begin a comprehensive study of Memorial Stadium, beginning with the distribution of a detailed survey.

On Thursday Jan. 13th, a survey will be distributed to over 200,000 donors, season ticket holders and single-game buyers. Current Huskers Athletic Fund members will receive 15 priority points (equivalent to $500 donation) for completing the survey. The survey will take five to 15 minutes to complete and will cover a variety of topics surrounding the overall game-day experience at Memorial Stadium. Fans are asked to return the survey by Monday, Jan. 31st.

“First and foremost, I value the input of our fans and this is a great opportunity to listen and get their input,” Director of Athletics Trev Alberts said. “The survey will provide us valuable data as we evaluate every area that impacts our fans on game day at Memorial Stadium.”

The survey will include questions about future seating options which are conceptual in nature. No decisions have been made regarding any potential stadium improvement changes or projects.

Nebraska has sold out 382 consecutive games at Memorial Stadium, dating back to 1962. Memorial Stadium will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2023.

