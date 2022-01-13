Advertisement

Victim identified following fiery crash outside of Denton

One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man found dead following a fiery crash outside of Denton early Tuesday morning.

LSO identified 81-year-old Gary Olsen of Omaha as the man who died.

Sheriff’s deputies were originally called out to the area of Southwest 98th & West Denton Road on a report of a grass fire, around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

When first responders arrived, they found a car on fire, as well as a body a short distance away, deputies said.

LSO said the man had preexisting conditions that may have lead to the crash and are still working to determine a cause of death.

Authorities said Olsen didn’t have injuries from the crash and the vehicle sustained minimal damage.

It’s also unclear how the fire started or where it originated.

His family isn’t sure why he was in the Denton area.

LSO is working with Omaha Police on this case. A neighbor’s ring doorbell camera does show Olsen’s car leaving the house.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Nine hour standoff in Palmyra comes to peaceful end
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Assistant warden at RTC arrested by NSP
Two dead after head-on crash in Butler County
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Daily COVID case record set in Lancaster County Wednesday

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Gov. Ricketts presents State of the State Address
Nebraska Medicine moves to ‘crisis standards of care’ status
A WAVE 3 News crew encountered more than a dozen Wednesday afternoon looking for the masks but...
Nebraska AG sues to stop Omaha mask mandate enforcement
Dr. Angela Hewlett is an infectious diseases specialist at Nebraska Medicine and medical...
Nebraska omicron update: Delta trends make hospitals wary as cases continue to surge