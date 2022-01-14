Bryan Health & Cancer Partners of Nebraska bring new cancer specialty to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Approximately 100,000 women are diagnosed with gynecologic cancer in the U.S. each year, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Those at Bryan Health and Cancer Partners of Nebraska have teamed up to make that journey easier for women in Lincoln.

The two organizations are launching a new specialty which is a first for the women of Lincoln. For years Bryan Health and Cancer Partners of Nebraska have been sending a number of patients to Omaha for gynecologic oncology services. But this month that’s changing.

“To offer women’s gynecologic cancer services here is something that hasn’t been done before,” Dr. Peter Morris said. “And that was my main interest.”

Dr. Morris is a gynecologic oncology surgeon. He specializes in the surgical treatment and management of cancers in a woman’s reproductive organs.

“It’s a very narrow field of specialty with about six or seven in the state of Nebraska,” Dr. Morris said.

One cancer patient benefiting from this specialty is Renee Howell. She was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2021.

Howell was then referred to Omaha where she was a patient of Dr. Morris’s. Now he’s in Lincoln, where she’ll be seeing him with a shorter drive.

“It’s so wonderful because being through chemo, and how I felt when I got done because toward the end I had some really bad days of chemo.. If I would have had to drive, do chemo and drive all the way back to Lincoln.... It’s just going to be so nice just having to do everything here,” Howell said.

Dr. Morris is currently seeing patients at Cancer Partners of Nebraska. He’ll continue that until Cancer Partners moves to the future Bryan South campus in 2023.

Renee is currently cancer free, but not in remission. She still has to go for routine check ups for the next two years.

