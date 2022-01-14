Advertisement

Snow falling in Lincoln; City treating streets

33rd and O Streets
33rd and O Streets(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City of Lincoln crews are treating arterial routes with granular salt pre-wet with brine. Crews will remain on duty overnight and additional resources are available for plowing if necessary.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Winds gusting up to 45 mph and snow accumulation up to 4 inches are possible.

Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and icy patches as temperatures drop below freezing this evening.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional winter operations information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

