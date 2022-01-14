Colder, blustery with rain and snow Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A fast moving storm system will bring colder temperatures, wind, rain and snow across parts of Nebraska on Friday. The best chance for any kind of accumulating snow will be in far eastern Nebraska. It will be windy this afternoon and especially tonight in eastern Nebraska with a north wind potentially gusting to 45 mph at times. Saturday will be colder and blustery, mainly in the morning.

Winter weather advisory in effect for far eastern Nebraska until 6 am Saturday morning. In the advisory area, we could see some freezing drizzle or light freezing rain and sleet. Snow and windy conditions expected tonight creating low visibility due to blowing snow.

Mainly cloudy with areas of drizzle or freezing drizzle this morning. Rain showers possibly mixed with some snow this afternoon. Precipitation should become all snow early this evening and it will become windy. Highs Friday afternoon will be in the lower 40s with an east to southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Snow and windy conditions this evening, especially in eastern Nebraska. Windy and cold with a few lingering snow showers or flurries into early Saturday morning. Lows in the mid teens with a north wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Blowing snow could reduce the visibility at times.

A few clouds, flurries and blowing snow early in eastern Nebraska on Saturday. Decreasing clouds and wind and mostly sunny by Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. North wind gusting up to 40 mph in the morning, decreasing in the afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny and warmer on Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.

Milder temperatures expected on Monday and Tuesday. Turning colder again by mid week.

