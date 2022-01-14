Advertisement

Dozens of cremated remains found inside Ohio church

Shawnte Hardin is facing multiple charges related to providing funeral services without a...
Shawnte Hardin is facing multiple charges related to providing funeral services without a license.((Source: Lucas County Sheriff's office))
By Julia Bingel, Brian Duffy and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Agents with the Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation reported they executed a search warrant at an Akron church Wednesday and found “dozens and dozens” of cremated remains.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s office said the search warrant at the Greater Faith Missionary Baptist Church was part of their ongoing investigation regarding Shawnte Hardin, WOIO reported.

Hardin was the senior pastor at the church and is facing charges unrelated to the most recent search warrant for providing funeral services without a license.

Hardin’s attorney Richard Kerger, said the cremated remains found in the church were being stored as a favor by Hardin for a friend, Robert Tate, who at one time was a funeral director in the Toledo area but had lost his license and his funeral home.

“He had some number of cremains, I don’t know that Shawnte knew, but he called and asked him if it would be OK to store the cremains as he tried to find the families of the deceased,” Kerger said.

Tate, however, died, evidently before the families, in the Toledo area, had been notified that their loved ones remains had been moved to a church in Akron.

In October, Hardin was indicted by the Lucas County Grand Jury on 37 criminal charges, including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, tampering with records, theft, abuse of a corpse, identify fraud, representation as a funeral director while unlicensed and passing bad checks.

Kerger admitted that Hardin does not have a funeral directors license.

“His position is, and the law supports this, is he doesn’t need one,” Kerger said.

Kerger claimed that Hardin does not embalm or cremate bodies so he does not need a license.

Prosecutors obviously do not agree.

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, Hardin operated several businesses in Lucas, Cuyahoga, Summit and Franklin Counties since at least 2019.

Two bodies were recovered last fall from a building Hardin was using for funeral services in Columbus, said a spokesperson for the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Spilker, Public Information Officer for the Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police PIO files lawsuit against the city, alleging sexual assault within department
One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
Victim identified following fiery crash outside of Denton
William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine moves to ‘crisis standards of care’ status
Bryan Health staff tend to a COVID patient.
Bryan Health using Crisis Standard of Care plan during latest COVID surge

Latest News

Crash scene involving several vehicles in southeast Lancaster County.
Multiple vehicles involved in southeast Lancaster County crash
Steve Joel
LPS Superintendent Steve Joel talks about his experience having COVID
Nebraska Medicine
Governor issues DHM aimed at Nebraska Medicine
Hwy 43 and Roca crash
SCENE VIDEO: Highway 43 and Roca Road crash