Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Winter weather is forecasted to move into the Lincoln area this weekend. If you want to stay busy, there are several indoor events in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau

2022 Mid-America Homeschool Hoops Classic

The 2022 Mid-America Homeschool Hoops Classic returns for another exciting tournament! You are invited to join them for what is one of the Midwest’s most exciting homeschool basketball tournaments of the season!

Friday and Saturday various times; $5 per person per day, $20 per family per day

TADA’s Comedy Cabaret Series Presents Rocky Laporte

One of the best comedians working today, Rocky was one of the top finalists on ‘Last Comic Standing’. He has filmed his own Comedy Central Presents special and performed on ‘The Tonight Show with Jay Leno’, A&E’s ‘Evening at The lmprov’ and VHl’s ‘Stand-Up Spotlight’, along with sitcom appearances on ‘Cheers’ and his own NBC pilot called the ‘Rocky LaPorte Show’. Don’t miss this heavy hitter of comedy!

Friday and Saturday 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; $5

Art & Soul Presents Paint Your Pet

Art & Soul’s art classes are inspiring, fun and family-friendly. Come out this Saturday for one of their kid’s art classes, Paint Your Pet. You will be able to paint your most beloved member of the family on canvas.

Saturday 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; $45 per person

Lincoln Women’s Expo

Welcome to Nebraska’s largest women’s event! The Lincoln Women’s Expo has become the city’s “Don’t-Miss-It” event of the year for area women! A time to relax, shop and enjoy the company of girlfriends is what the Lincoln Women’s Expo is all about!

Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; $5

Nebraska Wesleyan University Men and Woman’s Basketball

Are you ready for an afternoon of basketball? Because the Prairie Wolves are ready to take on the Duhawks of Loras College! Bring the whole family and cheer them on to victory!

Saturday 2 p.m. (Women’s) and 4 p.m. (Men’s); Adults: $6

