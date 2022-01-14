HS Basketball Scores - Friday, Jan. 14
Here are the high school basketball scores from Friday, Jan. 14 across Nebraska:
BOYS BASKETBALL
Conestoga 52, Elmwood-Murdock 36
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Amherst: Pleasanton VS Amherst
@ Anselmo-Merna: Central Valley VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Shelton VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Arapahoe: Hi-Line VS Arapahoe
@ Arthur County: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Arthur County
@ BRLD: Oakland-Craig VS BRLD
@ Bayard: Hemingford VS Bayard
@ Beatrice: Plattsmouth VS Beatrice
@ Bellevue West: Omaha Benson VS Bellevue West
@ Bennington: Waverly VS Bennington
@ Bloomfield: Plainview VS Bloomfield
@ CWC: Boyd County VS CWC
@ Centennial: Columbus Lakeview VS Centennial
@ Chadron: Alliance VS Chadron
@ Chase County: Gothenburg VS Chase County
@ Columbus Scotus: Lincoln Christian VS Columbus Scotus
@ Columbus: Lincoln East VS Columbus
@ Cornerstone Christian: Heartland Christian, IA VS Cornerstone Christian
@ Crawford: Hyannis VS Crawford
@ Creighton Preparatory School: Bellevue East VS Creighton Preparatory School
@ David City: Cross County VS David City
@ Dorchester: High Plains Community VS Dorchester
@ East Butler: Heartland VS East Butler
@ Elkhorn Valley: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Elkhorn: Elkhorn North VS Elkhorn
@ Fairbury: Auburn VS Fairbury
@ Fillmore Central: Malcolm VS Fillmore Central
@ Fremont: Lincoln Southwest VS Fremont
@ Gibbon: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Gibbon
@ Giltner: Osceola VS Giltner
@ Gordon-Rushville: Gering VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Grand Island: Lincoln Southeast VS Grand Island
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Homer VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Harvard: Silver Lake VS Harvard
@ Hitchcock County: Alma VS Hitchcock County
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Clarkson/Leigh VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Summerland VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Kearney: Lincoln Northeast VS Kearney
@ Kenesaw: Lawrence-Nelson VS Kenesaw
@ Kimball: Bridgeport VS Kimball
@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Walthill VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Loomis: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Loomis
@ Marty, SD: Omaha Nation VS Marty, SD
@ Maxwell: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Maxwell
@ McCook: Hastings VS McCook
@ McCool Junction: Deshler VS McCool Junction
@ Morrill: Minatare VS Morrill
@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Mount Michael Benedictine
@ Norfolk: Lincoln North Star VS Norfolk
@ Norris: Blair VS Norris
@ North Platte: Lexington VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Adams Central VS Northwest
@ Ogallala: Sidney VS Ogallala
@ Omaha Gross Catholic: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Omaha Gross Catholic
@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha Northwest
@ Omaha South: Omaha North VS Omaha South
@ Overton: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Overton
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Millard West VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Paxton: Wallace VS Paxton
@ Pierce: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Pierce
@ Potter-Dix: Leyton VS Potter-Dix
@ Randolph: Wausa VS Randolph
@ Raymond Central: Ashland-Greenwood VS Raymond Central
@ Red Cloud: Blue Hill VS Red Cloud
@ Sandhills Valley: Sandhills/Thedford VS Sandhills Valley
@ Scottsbluff: Cheyenne Central, WY VS Scottsbluff
@ Shelby-Rising City: Hampton VS Shelby-Rising City
@ South Platte: Banner County VS South Platte
@ Southern Valley: Holdrege VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Bertrand VS Southwest
@ St. Paul: Ord VS St. Paul
@ Stanton: Osmond VS Stanton
@ Stuart: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Stuart
@ Sutherland: Cambridge VS Sutherland
@ Sutton: Thayer Central VS Sutton
@ Twin Loup: North Central VS Twin Loup
@ Valentine: Hershey VS Valentine
@ Wauneta-Palisade: Perkins County VS Wauneta-Palisade
@ Wisner-Pilger: Howells-Dodge VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wood River: Broken Bow VS Wood River
@ Wynot: Winnebago VS Wynot
@ York: Crete VS York
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elmwood-Murdock 51, Conestoga 16
Silver Lake 2, Harvard 0 (FORFEIT)
Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)
@ Amherst: Pleasanton VS Amherst
@ Anselmo-Merna: Central Valley VS Anselmo-Merna
@ Ansley-Litchfield: Shelton VS Ansley-Litchfield
@ Arapahoe: Hi-Line VS Arapahoe
@ Arthur County: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Arthur County
@ BRLD: Oakland-Craig VS BRLD
@ Bayard: Hemingford VS Bayard
@ Beatrice: Plattsmouth VS Beatrice
@ Bellevue West: Omaha Benson VS Bellevue West
@ Bennington: Waverly VS Bennington
@ Bloomfield: Plainview VS Bloomfield
@ CWC: Boyd County VS CWC
@ Centennial: Columbus Lakeview VS Centennial
@ Chadron: Alliance VS Chadron
@ Chase County: Gothenburg VS Chase County
@ Columbus Scotus: Lincoln Christian VS Columbus Scotus
@ Columbus: Lincoln East VS Columbus
@ Cornerstone Christian: Heartland Christian, IA VS Cornerstone Christian
@ Crawford: Hyannis VS Crawford
@ David City: Cross County VS David City
@ Dorchester: High Plains Community VS Dorchester
@ East Butler: Heartland VS East Butler
@ Elkhorn Valley: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Elkhorn Valley
@ Elkhorn: Elkhorn North VS Elkhorn
@ Fairbury: Auburn VS Fairbury
@ Fillmore Central: Malcolm VS Fillmore Central
@ Fort Calhoun: Cedar Bluffs VS Fort Calhoun
@ Gibbon: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Gibbon
@ Giltner: Osceola VS Giltner
@ Gordon-Rushville: Gering VS Gordon-Rushville
@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic
@ Hartington-Newcastle: Homer VS Hartington-Newcastle
@ Hitchcock County: Alma VS Hitchcock County
@ Humphrey St. Francis: Clarkson/Leigh VS Humphrey St. Francis
@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Summerland VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
@ Kearney: Lincoln Northeast VS Kearney
@ Kenesaw: Lawrence-Nelson VS Kenesaw
@ Kimball: Bridgeport VS Kimball
@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Walthill VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
@ Lincoln Lutheran: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran
@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Pius X
@ Loomis: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Loomis
@ MUDECAS Conference Tournament: Exeter-Milligan VS BDS
@ Marty, SD: Omaha Nation VS Marty, SD
@ Maxwell: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Maxwell
@ McCook: Hastings VS McCook
@ McCool Junction: Deshler VS McCool Junction
@ Morrill: Minatare VS Morrill
@ Norfolk: Lincoln North Star VS Norfolk
@ Norris: Blair VS Norris
@ North Platte: Lexington VS North Platte
@ Northwest: Adams Central VS Northwest
@ Ogallala: Sidney VS Ogallala
@ Omaha Duchesne Academy: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Omaha Duchesne Academy
@ Omaha South: Omaha North VS Omaha South
@ Overton: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Overton
@ Papillion-LaVista South: Millard West VS Papillion-LaVista South
@ Paxton: Wallace VS Paxton
@ Pierce: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Pierce
@ Potter-Dix: Leyton VS Potter-Dix
@ Randolph: Wausa VS Randolph
@ Raymond Central: Ashland-Greenwood VS Raymond Central
@ Red Cloud: Blue Hill VS Red Cloud
@ Sandhills Valley: Sandhills/Thedford VS Sandhills Valley
@ Scottsbluff: Cheyenne Central, WY VS Scottsbluff
@ Shelby-Rising City: Hampton VS Shelby-Rising City
@ South Platte: Banner County VS South Platte
@ Southern Valley: Holdrege VS Southern Valley
@ Southwest: Bertrand VS Southwest
@ St. Paul: Ord VS St. Paul
@ Stanton: Osmond VS Stanton
@ Stuart: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Stuart
@ Sutherland: Cambridge VS Sutherland
@ Sutton: Thayer Central VS Sutton
@ Twin Loup: North Central VS Twin Loup
@ Valentine: Hershey VS Valentine
@ Wauneta-Palisade: Perkins County VS Wauneta-Palisade
@ Wayne: Norfolk Catholic VS Wayne
@ Wisner-Pilger: Howells-Dodge VS Wisner-Pilger
@ Wood River: Broken Bow VS Wood River
@ Wynot: Winnebago VS Wynot
@ York: Crete VS York
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.