Advertisement

HS Basketball Scores - Friday, Jan. 14

(WOWT)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Here are the high school basketball scores from Friday, Jan. 14 across Nebraska:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Conestoga 52, Elmwood-Murdock 36

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Amherst: Pleasanton VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: Central Valley VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Shelton VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arapahoe: Hi-Line VS Arapahoe

@ Arthur County: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Arthur County

@ BRLD: Oakland-Craig VS BRLD

@ Bayard: Hemingford VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Plattsmouth VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Omaha Benson VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Waverly VS Bennington

@ Bloomfield: Plainview VS Bloomfield

@ CWC: Boyd County VS CWC

@ Centennial: Columbus Lakeview VS Centennial

@ Chadron: Alliance VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Gothenburg VS Chase County

@ Columbus Scotus: Lincoln Christian VS Columbus Scotus

@ Columbus: Lincoln East VS Columbus

@ Cornerstone Christian: Heartland Christian, IA VS Cornerstone Christian

@ Crawford: Hyannis VS Crawford

@ Creighton Preparatory School: Bellevue East VS Creighton Preparatory School

@ David City: Cross County VS David City

@ Dorchester: High Plains Community VS Dorchester

@ East Butler: Heartland VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn Valley: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elkhorn: Elkhorn North VS Elkhorn

@ Fairbury: Auburn VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Malcolm VS Fillmore Central

@ Fremont: Lincoln Southwest VS Fremont

@ Gibbon: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Gibbon

@ Giltner: Osceola VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Gering VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Grand Island: Lincoln Southeast VS Grand Island

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Homer VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Harvard: Silver Lake VS Harvard

@ Hitchcock County: Alma VS Hitchcock County

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Clarkson/Leigh VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Summerland VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Kearney: Lincoln Northeast VS Kearney

@ Kenesaw: Lawrence-Nelson VS Kenesaw

@ Kimball: Bridgeport VS Kimball

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Walthill VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Loomis: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Loomis

@ Marty, SD: Omaha Nation VS Marty, SD

@ Maxwell: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Maxwell

@ McCook: Hastings VS McCook

@ McCool Junction: Deshler VS McCool Junction

@ Morrill: Minatare VS Morrill

@ Mount Michael Benedictine: Omaha Roncalli Catholic VS Mount Michael Benedictine

@ Norfolk: Lincoln North Star VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Blair VS Norris

@ North Platte: Lexington VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Adams Central VS Northwest

@ Ogallala: Sidney VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Gross Catholic: Omaha Skutt Catholic VS Omaha Gross Catholic

@ Omaha Northwest: Omaha Bryan VS Omaha Northwest

@ Omaha South: Omaha North VS Omaha South

@ Overton: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Overton

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Millard West VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Paxton: Wallace VS Paxton

@ Pierce: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Pierce

@ Potter-Dix: Leyton VS Potter-Dix

@ Randolph: Wausa VS Randolph

@ Raymond Central: Ashland-Greenwood VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Blue Hill VS Red Cloud

@ Sandhills Valley: Sandhills/Thedford VS Sandhills Valley

@ Scottsbluff: Cheyenne Central, WY VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Hampton VS Shelby-Rising City

@ South Platte: Banner County VS South Platte

@ Southern Valley: Holdrege VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Bertrand VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Ord VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Osmond VS Stanton

@ Stuart: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Stuart

@ Sutherland: Cambridge VS Sutherland

@ Sutton: Thayer Central VS Sutton

@ Twin Loup: North Central VS Twin Loup

@ Valentine: Hershey VS Valentine

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Perkins County VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wisner-Pilger: Howells-Dodge VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wood River: Broken Bow VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Winnebago VS Wynot

@ York: Crete VS York

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Conestoga 16

Silver Lake 2, Harvard 0 (FORFEIT)

Scheduled Games: (not yet scored)

@ Amherst: Pleasanton VS Amherst

@ Anselmo-Merna: Central Valley VS Anselmo-Merna

@ Ansley-Litchfield: Shelton VS Ansley-Litchfield

@ Arapahoe: Hi-Line VS Arapahoe

@ Arthur County: Maywood-Hayes Center VS Arthur County

@ BRLD: Oakland-Craig VS BRLD

@ Bayard: Hemingford VS Bayard

@ Beatrice: Plattsmouth VS Beatrice

@ Bellevue West: Omaha Benson VS Bellevue West

@ Bennington: Waverly VS Bennington

@ Bloomfield: Plainview VS Bloomfield

@ CWC: Boyd County VS CWC

@ Centennial: Columbus Lakeview VS Centennial

@ Chadron: Alliance VS Chadron

@ Chase County: Gothenburg VS Chase County

@ Columbus Scotus: Lincoln Christian VS Columbus Scotus

@ Columbus: Lincoln East VS Columbus

@ Cornerstone Christian: Heartland Christian, IA VS Cornerstone Christian

@ Crawford: Hyannis VS Crawford

@ David City: Cross County VS David City

@ Dorchester: High Plains Community VS Dorchester

@ East Butler: Heartland VS East Butler

@ Elkhorn Valley: Niobrara/Verdigre VS Elkhorn Valley

@ Elkhorn: Elkhorn North VS Elkhorn

@ Fairbury: Auburn VS Fairbury

@ Fillmore Central: Malcolm VS Fillmore Central

@ Fort Calhoun: Cedar Bluffs VS Fort Calhoun

@ Gibbon: Doniphan-Trumbull VS Gibbon

@ Giltner: Osceola VS Giltner

@ Gordon-Rushville: Gering VS Gordon-Rushville

@ Grand Island Central Catholic: Aquinas Catholic VS Grand Island Central Catholic

@ Hartington-Newcastle: Homer VS Hartington-Newcastle

@ Hitchcock County: Alma VS Hitchcock County

@ Humphrey St. Francis: Clarkson/Leigh VS Humphrey St. Francis

@ Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family: Summerland VS Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family

@ Kearney: Lincoln Northeast VS Kearney

@ Kenesaw: Lawrence-Nelson VS Kenesaw

@ Kimball: Bridgeport VS Kimball

@ Laurel-Concord-Coleridge: Walthill VS Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

@ Lincoln Lutheran: Lourdes Central Catholic VS Lincoln Lutheran

@ Lincoln Pius X: Lincoln High VS Lincoln Pius X

@ Loomis: Wilcox-Hildreth VS Loomis

@ MUDECAS Conference Tournament: Exeter-Milligan VS BDS

@ Marty, SD: Omaha Nation VS Marty, SD

@ Maxwell: South Loup (Callaway/Arnold) VS Maxwell

@ McCook: Hastings VS McCook

@ McCool Junction: Deshler VS McCool Junction

@ Morrill: Minatare VS Morrill

@ Norfolk: Lincoln North Star VS Norfolk

@ Norris: Blair VS Norris

@ North Platte: Lexington VS North Platte

@ Northwest: Adams Central VS Northwest

@ Ogallala: Sidney VS Ogallala

@ Omaha Duchesne Academy: Omaha Gross Catholic VS Omaha Duchesne Academy

@ Omaha South: Omaha North VS Omaha South

@ Overton: North Platte St. Patrick’s VS Overton

@ Papillion-LaVista South: Millard West VS Papillion-LaVista South

@ Paxton: Wallace VS Paxton

@ Pierce: Hartington Cedar Catholic VS Pierce

@ Potter-Dix: Leyton VS Potter-Dix

@ Randolph: Wausa VS Randolph

@ Raymond Central: Ashland-Greenwood VS Raymond Central

@ Red Cloud: Blue Hill VS Red Cloud

@ Sandhills Valley: Sandhills/Thedford VS Sandhills Valley

@ Scottsbluff: Cheyenne Central, WY VS Scottsbluff

@ Shelby-Rising City: Hampton VS Shelby-Rising City

@ South Platte: Banner County VS South Platte

@ Southern Valley: Holdrege VS Southern Valley

@ Southwest: Bertrand VS Southwest

@ St. Paul: Ord VS St. Paul

@ Stanton: Osmond VS Stanton

@ Stuart: Elgin Public/Pope John VS Stuart

@ Sutherland: Cambridge VS Sutherland

@ Sutton: Thayer Central VS Sutton

@ Twin Loup: North Central VS Twin Loup

@ Valentine: Hershey VS Valentine

@ Wauneta-Palisade: Perkins County VS Wauneta-Palisade

@ Wayne: Norfolk Catholic VS Wayne

@ Wisner-Pilger: Howells-Dodge VS Wisner-Pilger

@ Wood River: Broken Bow VS Wood River

@ Wynot: Winnebago VS Wynot

@ York: Crete VS York

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash scene involving several vehicles in southeast Lancaster County.
Multiple vehicles involved in southeast Lancaster County crash
Erin Spilker, Public Information Officer for the Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police PIO files lawsuit against the city, alleging sexual assault within department
Mask requirement for Lancaster County begins Saturday
One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
Victim identified following fiery crash outside of Denton
LPS temporarily cancels classes on Fridays to combat staffing shortages

Latest News

Mark Whipple visits with reporters during a media session in December.
Whipple receives record-setting contract
The Nebraska men's tennis matches against North Dakota and Omaha this Saturday have been...
Nebraska men’s tennis team makes change in Saturday’s schedule
Huskers rally falls short at 6th-ranked Indiana
Palmyra players celebrate the Panthers' win in the MUDECAS semifinals.
HS Basketball Scores - Thurs, Jan. 13