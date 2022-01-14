HS Basketball Scores - Thurs, Jan. 13

Here are the high school basketball scores from Thursday, January 13th across Nebraska:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bayard 61, Sioux County 19

Burwell 70, Ord 62

Central City 70, Ravenna 46

Centura 65, Shelton 50

Cozad 60, Gothenburg 37

Cross County 66, Twin River 23

Dakota Valley, S.D. 65, Hartington Cedar Catholic 43

East Butler 49, Dorchester 24

Elkhorn Mount Michael 67, Boys Town 64

Elkhorn South 64, Omaha Northwest 40

Elm Creek 45, Axtell 39

Fairbury 33, Wilber-Clatonia 31

Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 37, Crawford 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 58, Minden 36

Hi-Line 58, Alma 46

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 71, Neligh-Oakdale 36

Kearney Catholic 66, Broken Bow 42

Lutheran High Northeast 56, Battle Creek 51, OT

Mullen 59, Arthur County 28

Nebraska Christian 77, Spalding Academy 53

O’Neill 50, Ainsworth 49

Omaha Christian Academy 56, Cornerstone Christian 38

Osceola 68, Friend 50

Paxton 81, Creek Valley 17

Riverside 61, Arcadia-Loup City 47

St. Mary’s 71, Summerland 39

Stanton 55, Plainview 47

Wahoo 67, Platteview 57

Wallace 66, South Platte 29

Wayne 50, North Bend Central 48

West Holt 52, North Central 35

West Point-Beemer 58, Schuyler 29

Wood River 55, Sutton 30

MUDECAS Tournament

A Division Semifinal

Freeman 46, Tri County 35

Palmyra 48, Falls City Sacred Heart 44

B Division Semifinal

Johnson-Brock 65, Diller-Odell 26

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Ainsworth 51, O’Neill 27

Alma 65, Hi-Line 18

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills/Thedford 36

Battle Creek 61, Lutheran High Northeast 42

Bayard 57, Sioux County 32

Bellevue East 55, Omaha Marian 36

Broken Bow 65, Kearney Catholic 29

Centura 40, Shelton 37

Chase County 64, Perkins County 30

Crawford 69, Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo. 17

Cross County 36, Twin River 27

East Butler 45, Dorchester 33

Elm Creek 53, Axtell 46

Elmwood-Murdock 51, Conestoga 16

Fairbury 19, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Fillmore Central 50, Heartland 31

Fullerton 70, Palmer 22

Gothenburg 38, Cozad 27

Guardian Angels 48, Archbishop Bergan 38

Hampton 49, College View Academy 46

Hastings St. Cecilia 38, Minden 19

Heartland Lutheran 46, St. Edward 16

High Plains Community 44, Nebraska Lutheran 24

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Pierce 37

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 60, Neligh-Oakdale 16

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 48, Tri County Northeast 29

Lincoln Christian 38, Louisville 23

Lincoln Southeast 54, Grand Island 14

Mead 44, Boys Town 12

Medicine Valley 50, Dundy County-Stratton 23

Millard South 53, Gretna 34

Mullen 38, Arthur County 29

North Bend Central 58, Wayne 39

North Central 47, West Holt 30

Omaha Burke def. Omaha Bryan, forfeit

Omaha Central 56, Bishop Neumann 41

Omaha Northwest 44, Elkhorn South 43

Osceola 40, Friend 27

Paxton 55, Creek Valley 13

Plainview 44, Stanton 31

Ravenna 55, Central City 16

South Sioux City 54, Omaha Roncalli 48

St. Mary’s 40, Summerland 27

Sutton 66, Wood River 27

Wahoo 59, Platteview 26

Wakefield 62, Lawton-Bronson, Iowa 37

Wallace 37, South Platte 32

West Central, S.D. 61, Crofton 59

West Point-Beemer 56, Schuyler 9

MUDECAS TOURNAMENT

A Division Semifinal

Falls City Sacred Heart 48, Parkview Christian 20

Johnson-Brock 43, Southern 38, OT

B Division Semifinal

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45, Johnson County Central 32

Exeter/Milligan 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35

