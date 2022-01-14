Advertisement

Lincoln businessman wins 2022 Scott Middle School Martin Luther King Jr. Award

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eighth grade students at Scott Middle School honored Roland Temme as the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Award recipient.

Temme grew up on a farm near Wayne, Nebraska. He was chosen for his dedication to the Lincoln community over the years and giving everyone opportunities, much like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Temme started his business, TMCO, after serving in the Army. While running his business, he is said to have hired refugees and people with disabilities. The class said by doing that, he became devoted to making life better for the people he hired.

When asked about winning the award, Temme said, “it touches your soul, the meaning of this award makes it a very special award, especially with the students here in the middle school and it’s so special for me.”

Temme is the 25th recipient of the Martin Luther King Jr. Award at Scott Middle School.

