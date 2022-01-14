Advertisement

LIVE at 11:30AM: Lincoln mayor and health director to give COVID-19 update

Pat Lopez
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and Pat Lopez, Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, will update the community on efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at a news conference Friday at 11:30 a.m.

You can watch the news conference live in the video player above and on our 1011 NOW app on Roku, FireTV and AppleTV as well as the free VUit app.

The COVID-19 Risk Dial for Lancaster County has been in the “red” Severe Risk range for the past couple weeks.

The LLCHD COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at severe risk (Red).(10/11 NOW)

