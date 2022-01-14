Advertisement

LSO: Dog ashes recovered following string of thefts; deputies searching for 3rd missing urn

LSO deputies recovered urns with dog ashes that were stolen during a recent string of thefts in Lincoln.(Lancaster County Sheriff's Office)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies recovered urns with dog ashes that were stolen during a recent string of thefts in Lincoln.

Over the weekend the Lincoln Police Department said a number of cars were broken into in north Lincoln and dog ashes were stolen from a car.

At the same time in Waverly, LSO deputies were also investigating a string of break-ins and thefts. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner released a photo of a person accused of stealing a Toyota Tundra.

On Wednesday, LSO said deputies arrested two men they believe were involved in thefts Waverly, as well as in Lincoln.

Michael Rengstorf and another man, identified as Matthew Krisel from Council Bluffs, are facing theft charges.

Michael Rengstorf and Matthew Krisel
Michael Rengstorf and Matthew Krisel(Lancaster County Jail)

Sheriff Wagner said two urns with dog ashes have been recovered, but deputies are still searching for the third missing urn.

If you know anything about these cases, you can call LSO at (402) 441-6500 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

