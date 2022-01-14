Advertisement

Multiple vehicles involved in southeast Lancaster County crash

Crash scene involving several vehicles in southeast Lancaster County.
Crash scene involving several vehicles in southeast Lancaster County.(KOLN)
By Bryan Shawver
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (KOLN) - At least two people were hospitalized after a serious crash involving at least three vehicles in southeast Lancaster County.

Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of HWY 43 and Roca Road, south of Bennet, just after 7:30 a.m. Friday.

According to a 10/11 reporter on scene, two people were transported from the scene by ambulance, but the exact number of people involved and the severity of injuries is unclear.

For drivers in that area, Roca Road has closed between 176th to 148th, while HWY 43 was shut down from Bennet to Martell Road.

This is a developing story.

