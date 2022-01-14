Nebraska men’s tennis team makes change in Saturday’s schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s tennis matches against North Dakota and Omaha this Saturday have been postponed due to COVID issues within the Fighting Hawks’ and Mavericks’ program. The Huskers were slated to play North Dakota at 10:00 a.m. and Omaha at 4:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon as part of their opening weekend at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center.

The decision was reached based on guidance from North Dakota and Omaha’s medical staff out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of participants from both programs. A new date has not been announced for the make-up matches for either team.

As a result of these postponements, Nebraska will now take on the Creighton Bluejays at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday afternoon at the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center, replacing their originally scheduled match on Jan. 29. It will mark the Huskers’ first match of the 2022 spring season. Updates will be posted to Huskers.com and @HuskerMTennis on Twitter.

