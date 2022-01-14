Nebraska to test movie subscription program from Marcus Theatres

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Marcus Theatres is testing a new subscription program with two plans in Nebraska, starting Jan. 14. Both plans offer access and discounts on movies, plus savings on food and drinks.

The MovieFlex plan is available in Lincoln with pricing at $9.99 per month, and in Omaha is the MovieFlex+ plan for $14.99 per month.

“Our guests have asked for a subscription program and we are excited to take this next step,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres. “We are testing one plan in Lincoln and the other in Omaha. Both plans allow subscribers to enjoy movies more frequently and take advantage of additional benefits just by joining. Plus, there’s an introductory offer – get a free $15 eGift card for subscribing by January 31 – that basically invites Nebraska moviegoers to try the subscription plan available in their area on us for the first month.”

Subscribers of the MovieFlex and MovieFlex+ plans use the Marcus Theatres mobile app to manage their account/benefits.

For $9.99 per month, the MovieFlex plan in Lincoln provides subscribers the following:

A credit each month, redeemable for one adult ticket (some limitations apply).

Access to unused credits, which roll over for as long as subscription to the plan continues.

A 10% savings on concessions.

One monthly companion ticket for $9.99.

All the benefits of the Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program membership, including free refills on fountain drinks, no online/mobile ticket fees, access to early movie screenings and special offers.

For $14.99 per month, the MovieFlex+ plan in Omaha includes the following:

Unlimited admission to a variety of films.

Discounted admission to all other films.

Free admission on Tuesdays.

A 10% savings on concessions.

One monthly companion ticket for $9.99.

All the benefits of the Magical Movie Rewards loyalty program membership, including free refills on fountain drinks, no online/mobile ticket fees, access to early movie screenings and special offers.

Double the Rewards points for each dollar spent.

Marcus Theatres said consumer feedback is imperative for a successful launch of the MovieFlex subscription program. By testing one plan in Lincoln and the other in Omaha, Marcus Theatres will better understand the benefits that resonate most with subscribers and apply those learnings before a circuit-wide launch later this year.

MovieFlex debuts on Friday and can be used at all Marcus Theatres in Lincoln, and MovieFlex+ is the plan available for Omaha moviegoers. For more information and to join, visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/MovieFlex.

