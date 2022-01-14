Saturday Forecast: A chill in the air...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As a storm system slides through our area and then exits off to the south and east...seasonably chilly air and gusty north winds will be in place for the first-half of your weekend...

Your Friday night forecast will include much colder temperatures...north winds of 25-to-35 mph with gusts to 45 or 50 mph...and areas of snow and blowing snow. Parts of eastern Nebraska will have the best chance for the higher snow accumulations...but even areas that see just a dusting to one-half inch of snow will still see reduced visibility’s and some slippery roads. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES remain in effect for parts of eastern Nebraska through 6am Saturday...and until noon Saturday for parts of north central and northeastern Kansas.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS (KOLN)

Snowfall Potential Friday Night - Saturday (KOLN)

Low temperatures early Saturday morning will fall into the single-digits and teens...with “feels like” readings ranging from around 5° to -10° thanks in large part to the gusty winds that will remain over much of 10-11 Country Saturday morning. Those winds will diminish to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Lows Saturday Morning (KOLN)

Wind Gusts Saturday Morning (KOLN)

Saturday AM "Feels Like" Temperatures (KOLN)

From a precipitation standpoint...light snow is expected to continue off-and-on throughout the evening...and into the overnight in eastern Nebraska...as strong north-northwesterly winds and falling temperatures become entrenched across the area. Some light snow could linger into the morning hours of Saturday...before skies clear later in the day.

Friday Evening Skycast (KOLN)

Saturday Morning Skycast (KOLN)

Saturday Afternoon Skycast (KOLN)

Saturday is expected to be quite chilly with highs in the 20s and 30s.

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Temperatures will warm back up on Sunday with readings heading back into the low 40s to low 50s.

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

The 7-Day Outlook calls for a bit of a warming trend as we head into next week...followed quickly by a sharp drop in temperatures again as another arctic cold front swings through late Tuesday and Tuesday night. A small snow chance will also accompany that next cool down for the middle of next week.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

