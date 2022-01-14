Advertisement

State troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim near Grand Island

The victim was kidnapped near a suburb of Chicago.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - State troopers arrested a man wanted for kidnapping after a dangerous traffic stop Wednesday night near Grand Island

In a press release the Nebraska State patrol said troopers arrested William Brittingham, 52, Demotte, IN, and rescued a female who had been reported kidnapped.

The state patrol’s SWAT team spotted Brittingham’s west-bound Chevy Silverado pickup around 8:20 Wednesday night near the South Locust street exit on Interstate 80. The patrol said Brittingham then drove the pickup into the median and into the east-bound lanes. Shortly thereafter a trooper performed what the state patrol called a “tactical vehicle intervention” to force Brittingham to stop. The SWAT team arrested Brittingham and rescued the female who said she had been handcuffed on the drive from Indiana to Nebraska. Troopers also took numerous firearms from inside the pickup cab.

Indiana officials had issued a warrant for Brittingham’s address and notified the Nebraska State Patrol. Brittingham is in the Hall County Jail awaiting extradition to Indiana.

Homeland Security investigators and law enforcement agencies from Lincoln and Omaha were also involved in the operation.

