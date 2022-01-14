Advertisement

Texas sues Planned Parenthood over $10M in Medicaid payments

FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.
FILE - A Planned Parenthood clinic is seen Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, in Houston.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas wants Planned Parenthood to return more than $10 million in payments for low-income patients.

The lawsuit filed by Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton on Thursday comes years after Republican leaders moved to cut off Medicaid dollars to the abortion provider.

The money Texas is seeking to recoup from Planned Parenthood paid for health care including cancer screenings, but not abortion services.

Planned Parenthood called the lawsuit “another political attack” in Texas, where most abortions have been banned since September under a new law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement surrounding a Palmyra home the morning of Wednesday, January 12, 2022.
Nine hour standoff in Palmyra comes to peaceful end
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
Big Ten announces changes to 2022 Husker football schedule
Assistant warden at RTC arrested by NSP
Two dead after head-on crash in Butler County
One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
Victim identified following fiery crash outside of Denton

Latest News

Police are seen outside the Sports and Medical Sciences Academy in Hartford, Connecticut, after...
3 seventh grade students hospitalized in Connecticut after being exposed to fentanyl at school
FILE - Dave Grohl, Hall of Fame inductee of Nirvana, speaks at the 2014 Rock and Roll Hall of...
Man featured on Nirvana album cover as nude baby refiles dismissed lawsuit
The Lancaster County Board of Commissioners discussed how to allocate federal American Rescue...
Lancaster County works to allocate federal ARPA money
William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island