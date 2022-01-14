Advertisement

Troopers locate 130 LBs of marijuana, handgun during traffic stop

Nebraska State Trooper
Nebraska State Trooper(Nebraska State Patrol)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 11:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Florida residents were arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located 130 pounds of marijuana and a firearm during a traffic stop.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. Thursday, a trooper observed a Ford Explorer fail to signal a turn after exiting Interstate 80 at mile marker 360, near Waco. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 130 pounds of marijuana, located in duffel bags in the cargo area. Troopers also located a handgun in the vehicle.

The driver, Alexander Garcia, 24, of Summerfield, Florida, and passenger, Ashley Gornto, 29, of Belleview, Florida, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, and no drug tax stamp.

Both were lodged in York County Jail.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Erin Spilker, Public Information Officer for the Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police PIO files lawsuit against the city, alleging sexual assault within department
One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
Victim identified following fiery crash outside of Denton
William Brittingham
Troopers rescue Indiana kidnapping victim, arrest suspect near Grand Island
Bryan Health staff tend to a COVID patient.
Bryan Health using Crisis Standard of Care plan during latest COVID surge
Nebraska Medicine
Nebraska Medicine moves to ‘crisis standards of care’ status

Latest News

A Grand Island man was arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop on a toy scooter.
Grand Island man arrested for drug use while on toy scooter
LLCHD brings back mask mandate following “unprecedented” number of new COVID cases
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
Lincoln Mayor makes plea to public to use extra vigilance next several weeks
Dr. Eric Avery, Lancaster County Medical Society President
Dr. Eric Avery, Lancaster County Medical Society President
Pat Lopez
LLCHD Pat Lopez explains why they're reinstating mask mandate