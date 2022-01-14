Advertisement

Whipple receives record-setting contract

Mark Whipple visits with reporters during a media session in December.
Mark Whipple visits with reporters during a media session in December.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mark Whipple hasn’t coached a game for the Huskers, yet he’s the highest-paid coordinator in program history. Nebraska’s first-year play-caller will earn $875,000 this year, which surpasses Bob Diaco’s salary of $825,000 in 2017.

Whipple was hired by Scott Frost in December after the 64-year-old helped Pitt win the ACC championship. The veteran assistant is set to earn $900,000 in 2023.

Other contract details released by the University of Nebraska include Sean Beckton’s $25,000 raise. The tight ends coach will earn $450,000 this season, while linebackers coach Barrett Ruud gets a $75,000 pay bump to $325,000.

Recently-promoted special teams coordinator Bill Busch, who served as a defensive analyst for the Huskers last year, is set to make $400,000 in 2022. Busch is the Huskers’ first full-time special teams coordinator under Frost.

