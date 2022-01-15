Advertisement

City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update; City Crews plow arterial routes

10th Street and Van Dorn Street
10th Street and Van Dorn Street(City of Lincoln)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City crews are plowing arterial routes and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. Street conditions will continue to improve as the temperature rises.

Current weather conditions are overcast and windy.

Protected areas are mostly clear and exposed areas are partially snow-covered. Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and icy patches.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional winter operations information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask requirement for Lancaster County begins Saturday
Crash scene involving several vehicles in southeast Lancaster County.
Multiple vehicles involved in southeast Lancaster County crash
LPS temporarily cancels classes on Fridays to combat staffing shortages
Major development in the works for 27th & Highway 2 lot
Major development in the works for 27th & Highway 2 lot in Lincoln
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Medicine responds after governor issues DHM aimed at hospital

Latest News

With hundreds of teachers out, LPS is in need of substitute teachers now more than ever.
LPS looks for additional substitute teachers
Substitute Teachers needed at LPS
WINTER WEATHER ALERTS
Saturday Forecast: A chill in the air...
LLCHD reports nearly 1,300 new cases of COVID on Friday