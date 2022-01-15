City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update; City Crews plow arterial routes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -City crews are plowing arterial routes and applying granular salt pre-wet with brine as needed. Street conditions will continue to improve as the temperature rises.

Current weather conditions are overcast and windy.

Protected areas are mostly clear and exposed areas are partially snow-covered. Drivers should be alert for slick conditions and icy patches.

Please stay informed on the status of winter operations in Lincoln. Additional winter operations information is available at snow.lincoln.ne.gov.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.