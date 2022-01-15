Advertisement

Fire erupts near chemical plant; residents told to stay away

A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky...
A fire at a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky Friday has spread to multiple buildings, threatening to reach the plant's chemical storage area, authorities said.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 1:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASSAIC, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a fire near a New Jersey chemical plant with flames and smoke visible for miles in the night sky has spread to multiple buildings in the complex, threatening to reach the plant’s chemical storage area.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora told residents in a video posted Friday night on Facebook to stay away from the area and keep their windows closed.

Passaic Fire Chief Patrick Trentacost says much of the building where the fire originated has collapsed within itself.

He also says one firefighter was injured and taken to a hospital, but is doing well. There were no initial reports of loss of life. The fire chief says the building was vacant when the fire broke out.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask requirement for Lancaster County begins Saturday
Crash scene involving several vehicles in southeast Lancaster County.
Multiple vehicles involved in southeast Lancaster County crash
LPS temporarily cancels classes on Fridays to combat staffing shortages
Erin Spilker, Public Information Officer for the Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police PIO files lawsuit against the city, alleging sexual assault within department
One person was declared dead after LSO deputies responded to a vehicle crash that caught fire.
Victim identified following fiery crash outside of Denton

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Biden team regroups after court loss on COVID shots-or-test
Four people with gang affiliations to face federal charges in LA officer's shooting death.
Feds charge gang members in LA officer's death
With hundreds of teachers out, LPS is in need of substitute teachers now more than ever.
LPS looks for additional substitute teachers
Substitute Teachers needed at LPS