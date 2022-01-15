Long-term care facilities brace for another round of COVID

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -As we face another surge of COVID cases across the capital city, long-term care facilities are no stranger to the challenges it brings. Since the beginning of the pandemic, long-term care facilities have been hit hard. Amid the most recent COVID-19 surge, health officials are worried about not only residents, but staff as well.

“We saw a lot of lock downs, families went for an extremely long period of time without being able to see their loved ones,” said Jalene Carpenter, president and CEO of Nebraska Healthcare Association. “And in January of 2021, there was a lot of hope and optimism, the vaccines were being rolled out and visitations began. And I think we all thought by summer of 2021, we were really seeing kind of a return to normal.”

A year later and long-term care facilities are in the same boat. The Nebraska Healthcare Association said half of the nursing homes and assisted-living facilities in Nebraska are in outbreak status.

“One positive they go into outbreak status which may mean isolation for residents, it means staff missing work, it means an influx in PPE usage,” Carpenter said. “We have a foundation that we’ve been trying to help support facilities with additional PPE, we ran out because there was just such a big need so quickly.”

Carpenter said two years into the pandemic and COVID burnout has hit healthcare workers hard.

“What concerns me the most is the fact that we went so long and we thought we were kind of going over the hump and we’re seeing staff who, who literally have endured this long saying ‘I can’t, I can’t do it anymore,’” Carpenter said. “Like ‘I can’t go back to all the PPE. I can’t and I can’t continue to try, you know, and live this every day.’

The Nebraska Healthcare Association said data proved community spread of COVID is linked to spread in facilities. They asked the community to do their part and keep those working in healthcare facilities in mind.

“The people who are working in these communities today are still heroes,” Carpenter said. “And you know, they’ve given so much of themselves through this entire pandemic”

Carpenter said anyone interested in working in long-term care can visit the Nebraska Healthcare Association’s job board.

