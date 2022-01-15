Nebraska Athletics announces Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legacy Game

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska and Indiana men’s basketball programs will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during their matchup at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday, Jan. 17.

As part of festivities, both programs will wear identical special-edition DREAM warm-up shirts. The game will also feature in-game graphics and announcements honoring the contributions and legacy of Dr. King.

“It is an honor and a privilege to celebrate the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during this game,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Executive Associate Athletic Director for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion for Nebraska Athletics. “In these challenging times, I think we can all learn something from the life of Dr. King. He was a dreamer who believed in all that is good about our country and saw the inherent benefits and importance of unity. The idea of two opposing teams wearing the same warm-up is metaphorically representative of Dr. King’s dream. While we may see things from different perspectives, look different, and play for different teams, let us not forget the content of each other’s character.

“We appreciate Coach Mike Woodson and the Indiana program helping us to recognize the contributions of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on this special day,” Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg said. “When I think about Dr. King’s legacy, it is the courage he showed while working toward justice and equality for all people and using his platform in mobilizing people to create positive change.”

“His legacy is what I call the greatest,” said Indiana Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson. “He is the GOAT to me in terms of somebody who risked their life to help people understand the importance of unity and getting along. He fought for equal rights. I should be able to go into the banks. I should be able to sit anywhere on a bus ride. I should be able to go into any restaurant and eat. That is his legacy. He fought for that so those that follow never will have to experience the inequities again. I can promise you that.”

Tipoff for the MLK Day game is set for 5 p.m. and a limited number of tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or at the Pinnacle Bank Arena box office beginning at 3:30 p.m. The matchup between the Hoosiers and Huskers will be televised on BTN and carried on the Huskers Radio Network.

Dr. Chatters encourages Nebraska fans to take time with their families to reflect on the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., consider participating in a local program honoring his legacy, or volunteer their time to a worthy cause during the day.

