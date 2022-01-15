Advertisement

Omaha priest, linked to sex abuse cases, facing more jail time for suspected thefts

Already facing up to 24 years in prison for allegedly stealing thousands in Douglas County, Father Michael Gutgsell now faces another 20 years for a second suspected theft case, this one in Sarpy County.
More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft...
More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft cases and also linked to several other priests named in a recent state investigation of widespread sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.(News Channel Nebraska)
By Joe Jordan
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft cases and also linked to several other priests named in a recent state investigation of widespread sexual abuse by Catholic clergy.

Already facing up to 24 years in prison for allegedly stealing thousands in Douglas County, Father Michael Gutgsell now faces another 20 years for a second suspected theft case, this one in Sarpy County.

The 73-year-old former Chancellor in the Omaha Archdiocese is accused of stealing $96,000 from Saint Joseph Church in Springfield, Gutgsell’s last church assignment.

Before that he was charged with raiding the bank account of another priest to the tune of at least $155,000.

As News Channel Nebraska first reported, Gutgsell’s name is also prominent in the Nebraska Attorney General’s recent 174 page “Report on Clergy Sexual Abuse.”

According to the report, when he was Chancellor —one of the top five leadership posts in the Archdiocese— as Gutgsell listened to at least seven accusations of sexual abuse committed by three different priests in the Omaha diocese, Gutsgell dismissed the accusations, which went unreported to authorities for at least a year.

Gutgsell’s attorney has repeatedly had no comment.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask requirement for Lancaster County begins Saturday
Crash scene involving several vehicles in southeast Lancaster County.
Multiple vehicles involved in southeast Lancaster County crash
LPS temporarily cancels classes on Fridays to combat staffing shortages
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Medicine responds after governor issues DHM aimed at hospital
Major development in the works for 27th & Highway 2 lot
Major development in the works for 27th & Highway 2 lot in Lincoln

Latest News

One dead after fatal crash in Otoe County
Marcus Theatres testing subscription plan in Nebraska
Marcus Theatres testing subscription plan in Nebraska
Plattsmouth Police investigate explosion at bank ATM
10th Street and Van Dorn Street
City of Lincoln Winter Operations Update; City Crews plow arterial routes