One dead after fatal crash in Otoe County

PALMYRA, Neb. (KOLN) - Otoe County Deputies and the Nebraska State Patrol responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash east of Palmyra on Saturday at around 12:38 a.m.

A head-on crash occurred between a semi-truck and an SUV, in the West bound lanes of Highway 2. The driver and two passengers of an east bound SUV were transported to Bryan West in Lincoln for injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the SUV, 45-year-old Michael McClintock of Pawnee City was pronounced deceased at the hospital as a result of his injuries. The passengers in the SUV were a 46-year-old man from Falls City, NE and a 27-year-old female from Falls City. Both are described to be in critical, but stable conditions.

The driver of the west bound semi, 41-year-old Andrew Kibbe of Fernley, NV was treated at the Syracuse hospital for minor injuries. A passenger in the semi, a 37-year-old man from Sparks, NV was uninjured.

In this area, Highway 2 is a four-lane highway divided by a grass median. Weather conditions at the time of the crash consisted of icy roads and blowing snow that had a negative impact on visibility.

Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles. Any suspicion of alcohol use is not known at the time of this release.

This crash remains under investigation by the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office

