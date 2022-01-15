Plattsmouth Police investigate explosion at bank ATM

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (KOLN)- Plattsmouth Police are investigating ATM damage at the Citizen’s State Bank branch on Eighth Avenue Wednesday.

A press release said officers discovered four suspects attempted to gain access to the money in the machine at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 12 by placing a small explosive device near the access door on the ATM.

The explosion caused extensive damage to the machine, however, no money was stolen.

An explosives expert from the Omaha Police Department assisted in processing the scene. Police continue to look for the four suspects.

Contact Plattsmouth Police at 402-296-3311 with information.

