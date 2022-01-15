Robot helps check inventory at Lincoln Hy-Vee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One local grocery store is getting creative with how they’re checking inventory. The goal is to help with product efficiency while freeing up employees to help customers.

If you grocery shop at Hy-Vee on 56th and O Streets you might notice a new helper. Tally is a robot and has been stock checking the aisles for the last five months. Tally works her way up and down the aisles looking like a large Roomba. She’s scanning the items with cameras inserted on the side.

Tally knows the store through store mapping technology and has a GPS system so she can move around carts or people. There are five test stores across the region, but this Hy-Vee location is the only one in Lincoln with Tally.

“It’s been very beneficial, for the past five months we’ve been tweaking things here and there, but overall this has been a great experience,” said Donny Utterback, store manager at Hy-Vee. “We get reports daily and my staff goes through those reports once they’re generated. We correct any issues we can.”

This robot isn’t replacing anyone position. Instead the store manager said it helps free up employees to help customers in other areas.

The store manager said tally makes checking stock work 30% more productive. He believes this could be the next step in retail. Tally is expected to be at the 56th and O Street location for a year.

