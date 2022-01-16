Advertisement

Aaron Graham named 2021 Gerald R. Ford Legends Award recipient

By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Aaron Graham was honored with the 2021 Gerald R. Ford Legends Award Saturday night at the Rimington Trophy Presentation at the Rococo Theatre in Lincoln.

In 1991, Aaron accepted a scholarship to play football at the University of Nebraska where he went on to play in 49 games for the Huskers at Center and Long Snapper. During his collegiate career, Aaron’s teams posted a 45-4 record, participating in 3 National Championship games winning 2 of them in 1994 and 1995. As a team captain in 1985, Aaron earned All-American honors both on the field and in the classroom and was named as a recipient of the prestigious NCAA Top Eight Award.

Aaron was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the 4th round of the 1996 NFL draft. His professional football career would span 7 years playing in 92 NFL games for the Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

Following his retirement from the NFL in 2003, Aaron began a career in real estate, starting his own land brokerage company, Premier Outdoor Properties, in 2006. Ten years later, Aaron merged his company with National Land Realty where he currently serves as President and Partner of the organization’s parent company, National Land LLC.

