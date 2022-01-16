Freeman and Johnson-Brock win 93rd annual MUDECAS Torunament
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 11:21 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Freeman won the 2022 MUDECAS A Division championship on Saturday night at Beatrice Auditorium. The Falcons defeated Palmyra 57-45. Carter Ruse led Freeman with 23 points.
Ruse sparked a pivotal 10-0 run late in the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers. For the Falcons, its their first MUDECAS title since 2014.
In the Class B Division championship, Johnson-Brock used a huge second half to top 7th-seeded Pawnee City. Caleb Fossenbarger led the scoring with 14 points.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.