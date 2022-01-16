LPD responds to robbery at Domino’s Pizza in south Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a robbery in South Lincoln at a Domino’s Pizza on Friday.

LPD said they were called down to the 2815 S. 18th Street location of Domino’s Pizza at around 10 p.m. The suspected robber was a male, wearing dark clothing and wielding a hammer.

LPD said some currency was taken from the restaurant, though the exact amount remains unspecified. No persons were injured due to the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

