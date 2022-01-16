Advertisement

Mike Flood announces run for Congress

Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature,...
Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, announced his run for Congress on Sunday.(Bria Battle)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 3:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mike Flood, State Senator from Norfolk and former Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature, announced his run for Congress on Sunday. Flood is running for Nebraska’s First Congressional District.

Other people who have declared include incumbent Republican Jeff Fortenberry, and Democrats Patty Pansing Brooks and Jazari Kual.

Flood will be challenging Fortenberry, who is currently facing federal charges. Fortenberry has held Nebraska’s First Congressional District since 2005.

This is an ongoing story. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after fatal crash in Otoe County
More potential jail time for a once high-ranking Omaha priest charged in two separate theft...
Omaha priest, linked to sex abuse cases, facing more jail time for suspected thefts
If you grocery shop at Hy-Vee on 56th and O Streets you might notice a new helper. Tally is a...
Robot helps check inventory at Lincoln Hy-Vee
Nitro Burger, off of 20th and Cornhusker Highway, announced in a Facebook post Saturday that...
Nitro Burger closing its doors at the end of the month
With hundreds of teachers out, LPS is in need of substitute teachers now more than ever.
LPS looks for additional substitute teachers

Latest News

LPD responds to robbery at Domino’s Pizza in south Lincoln
A federal agency is investigating the death of a 48-year-old man at the Grand Island JBS...
OSHA investigating death at Grand Island JBS plant
Tally the Robot at Hy-Vee
Tally the Robot at Hy-Vee
Nitro Burger, off of 20th and Cornhusker Highway, announced in a Facebook post Saturday that...
Nitro Burger closing its doors at the end of the month