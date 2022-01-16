Nitro Burger closing its doors at the end of the month

Advertisement

Nitro Burger, off of 20th and Cornhusker Highway, announced in a Facebook post Saturday that they will be closing by the end of the month. The restaurant shared the closure comes with a lot of emotion.(Nitro Burger Facebook)
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nitro Burger, off of 20th and Cornhusker Highway, announced in a Facebook post Saturday that they will be closing by the end of the month. The restaurant shared the closure comes with a lot of emotion.

Dine-in and takeout is still an option through January 29th.

Nitro Burger started as a food truck and mobile diner in 2011 and expanded to a brick-and-mortar shop in the fall of 2019. Their page says they serve large portions of scratch- and hand-made American-style cuisine, also making their own ice cream from scratch.

