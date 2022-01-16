Nitro Burger closing its doors at the end of the month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nitro Burger, off of 20th and Cornhusker Highway, announced in a Facebook post Saturday that they will be closing by the end of the month. The restaurant shared the closure comes with a lot of emotion.

“It is with very mixed feelings and heavy hearts we announce the closing of our building doors with no plans to relocate or reopen. We will remain open for dine-in and takeout through Saturday, January 29th and will permanently close thereafter. We want to thank all of our regulars and friends who braved out our roller coaster schedule as we navigated through the recent economic climate these past few years, we appreciate the opportunity to have served you! Our full takeout menu and delivery affiliate link are available on our website at nitroburgerbomb.com. If you plan to dine in with a large party we ask that you call ahead to 402.570.6433. - team Nitro”

Dine-in and takeout is still an option through January 29th.

Nitro Burger started as a food truck and mobile diner in 2011 and expanded to a brick-and-mortar shop in the fall of 2019. Their page says they serve large portions of scratch- and hand-made American-style cuisine, also making their own ice cream from scratch.

