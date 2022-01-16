OSHA investigating death at Grand Island JBS plant

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the Friday death of a worker at the JBS Swift meatpacking plant in Grand Island.

Hall County Attorney Marty Klein confirmed to Local4 late Saturday that a 48-year-old man died Friday afternoon at 3:25 after an accident at the plant.

In a statement late Saturday, JBS spokesperson Nikki Richardson confirmed the death, writing in part, “We are working closely with local officials and OSHA to investigate the incident, and we are grateful to the emergency personnel for their quick response. We will be providing support to the family during this difficult time.”

JBS Swift employs about 3,600 people at its Grand Island plant. An international company based in South America, its subsidiary, JBS USA, is headquartered in Greeley, Colo.

Here is the full statement provided to Local4 from the JBS office in Greeley:

On Friday, a tragic accident occurred at our Grand Island production facility resulting in the death of one of our team members. We are deeply saddened, and our thoughts and prayers are with our team member’s family, co-workers and friends.

We are working closely with local officials and OSHA to investigate the incident, and we are grateful to the emergency personnel for their quick response. We will be providing support to the family during this difficult time.

Out of respect to our team member and the family, we will not provide further comment.

Local4 will continue to follow developments in this story.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.