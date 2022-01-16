Sunday Forecast: Warming back up to finish the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a cold and snowy finish to the work week, sunshine and chilly weather started the weekend for eastern Nebraska. Snow wrapped up early on Saturday morning and as expected, the heaviest snow fell across extreme eastern Nebraska into Iowa and northern Missouri where some areas saw a foot or more of snowfall.

The heaviest snow fell across extreme eastern Nebraska on Friday. (KOLN)

The Lincoln airport officially picked up 1.4″ of snow between Friday evening and into early Saturday morning. Heavier amounts were realized off to our east with generally lighter amounts to our west.

Into Saturday night, high pressure will slide to our east, which should turn our winds to the south and southwest tonight. The southerly breeze should help keep temperatures steady with temperatures rising as we head overnight tonight and towards sunrise on Sunday. Overall, look for low temperatures to sink to the single digits and lower teens for the eastern quarter of the state, with warmer temperatures as you head west. Some areas of patchy dense fog will be possible in far eastern and southeastern Nebraska as we head into Sunday morning. If you do run into some of that fog, make sure to take it slow and give yourself plenty of following distance from cars in front of you.

It will be a cold night across eastern Nebraska with lows in the single digits and teens. (KOLN)

Sunday will offer us mostly to partly sunny skies with some high cloud cover drifting through the area. Temperatures though should rebound nicely with warmer air filtering into the state. Temperatures generally look to reach the upper 30s to upper 40s for most of the state with some low 50s possible for central and western Nebraska. Temperatures will stay colder in extreme eastern Nebraska where there is heavier snow on the ground. Winds look to be a bit breezy on Sunday with winds turning to the northwest in the afternoon with winds gusting as high as 30 to 35 MPH at times.

Temperatures jump back into the low 40s to low 50s on Sunday. (KOLN)

The mild weather should stick around for Monday and Tuesday as temperatures look to be well above average for most of the state, with some locations possibly reaching to low 60s by Tuesday afternoon.

Look for highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s on Monday. (KOLN)

Temperatures will peak on Tuesday, reaching the mid and upper 50s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Another cold front will crash through the area as we head towards midweek next week, with high temperatures falling into the low 20s for Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures rebound from there back to the 30s to near 40° for Friday and into next Saturday. Chances for rain or snow are pretty slim over the next 7 days. We’ll keep an eye on Wednesday as the cold front dives through the area, but right now the chance for moisture isn’t high enough to even put on the forecast, but the chance isn’t necessarily zero either.

Temperatures jump back to the 40s and 50s over the next few days before another shot of cold air arrives on Wednesday. (KOLN)

