Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The body of a Gretna man who walked away from a crash during last weekend’s snow storm was found Monday afternoon.

Sarpy County Sheriff deputies say just before 10 p.m. Friday, 45-year-old Jason Schram was involved in a crash with a Sarpy County snow plow truck near Capehart Road and Highway 6.

This morning still going for the best, volunteers and about a half dozen area agencies gathered at the Gretna fire station to continue the search, about three hours later, Schram’s body was discovered.

“He lives as the crow flys less than a mile from here. Obviously, he was probably trying to get home but the weather was not conducive to that. It does not take long in that kind of weather, especially, we don’t believe he had a coat on,” said Jeff Davis.

Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis says one of the volunteers found the body. The sheriff hopes this gives the family some closure.

“It’s unfortunate obviously from everybody, the family told us he was a great guy, why he walked away we don’t know.”

Sheriff Davis says they are still investigating the case and an autopsy has been scheduled.

