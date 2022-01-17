Advertisement

Bryan Health Urgent Care locations now appointment only

(Bryan Health)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bryan Health announced Monday that an appointment is required for patients at all Urgent Care locations in Lincoln.

“In an effort to create a safe environment for you and help with wait times, an appointment at Bryan Urgent Care is now required,” Bryan Health said in a Facebook post.

To book an appointment, visit bryanurgentcare.org.

The change comes as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise with new Omicron variant taking hold locally.

Hospital leaders from around the state, including Bryan Health, will be holding a press conference today at 1 p.m. to discuss the rise in cases.

