Columbus Police Department arrests 28-year-old man for first-degree murder

COLUMBUS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Columbus Police Department arrested a man for first-degree murder on Sunday.

Officers responded to a call of a person who fell outside of 1305 8th Street at around 4:19 p.m. According to officials, the initial report was that the person had fallen and had a bump on his head.

Upon arrival officers made contact with the person who fell, this person was identified as 28-year-old Michael J. Keener. While officers were talking with Keener he stated that he had killed a person at another location.

Keener took officers to the second location in the 200 block of 16th Avenue. Officers found a 77-year-old Larry Houdek deceased. Officers also found items belonging to the deceased victim on Michael J. Keener.

Michael J. Keener was arrested for First Degree Murder and Use of Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony and taken to the Platte Detention Facility.

The investigation is still on going.

