Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska

Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on Monday.(Brett Baker)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on Monday.

“Excited and Honored to be committed to The University of Nebraska!” said Purdy via Twitter.

Purdy is the brother of Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy and he was a four-star prep prospect at Perry High School in Arizona before joining the Seminoles. Purdy initially joined the Florida State Seminoles in 2020, where he appeared in three games with one start.

In his two seasons with the Seminoles Purdy threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns.

Purdy entered the transfer portal on Nov. 3, 2021.

