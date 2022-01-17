Monday Forecast: More mild weather to start the work week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After temperatures outpaced the forecast on Sunday, we’ll look for more mild weather as we start the new work week. Another shot of colder air though is looming by midweek this week with cold conditions expected from Tuesday night into Friday morning before temperatures begin to moderate. Overall, chances for any moisture are pretty slim over the next 7 days. There’s a few signals that some precipitation might be possible by late this week and towards the weekend, but longer range models aren’t all that bullish on those chances.

Overnight tonight and into Monday morning, some areas of patchy dense fog are possible. With the snow we melted today, mostly clear skies, and light winds, the ingredients are certainly there, the only question will if northwesterly winds inhibit fog formation. As we start Monday, some clouds and fog will be possible, but we should see mostly sunny skies by Monday afternoon with southwest winds at 8 to 18 MPH with some wind gusts between 20 and 30 MPH possible.

Low temperatures tonight and into Monday morning should be fairly mild with lows falling into the lower to middle 20s with northwest winds at 5 to 10 MPH making it feel just a bit colder.

Temperatures look to be quite mild again on Monday with highs reaching the upper 40s to upper 50s from east to west. Areas along the border will be colder where there’s still heavy snow on the ground. Temperatures for those areas look to hold in the 30s. One caveat for temperatures in Lincoln tomorrow is if we do see some fog and low clouds hang around a bit longer through the morning - if that does happen it could hold temperatures back by a few degrees. That being said, with temperatures outpacing the forecast on Sunday, the forecast for Sunday is a few degrees above model guidance.

Temperatures get a little trickier on Tuesday - we’re expecting more mild weather for most of the state with temperatures reaching into the 50s to near 60°. A strong cold front is forecast to drop through the state on Tuesday, but models have been trending a little bit earlier with that front. While mild weather is expected into the early afternoon, temperatures could be falling fast into Tuesday evening behind the front.

Much colder conditions are expected on Wednesday with highs falling into the mid teens to mid 20s. It will feel much colder though with blustery north winds expected.

Cold weather continues into Thursday with temperatures again into the teens to low 20s across the state. Temperatures will warm a bit for Friday and into the weekend, but with temperatures staying close to normal in the 30s. As mentioned above, generally dry weather looks to head our way this week.

