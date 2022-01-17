One dead after Kearney shooting

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - On Sunday, January 16, 2022, at 8:38 p.m., Kearney Police responded to the 800 Block of West 23rd Street to investigate a report of gunshots in the area.

Preliminary information indicated multiple witnesses heard several gun shots fired and saw one person possibly struck. Witnesses observed other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car, departing the area. Officers arrived and located evidence consistent with a shooting.

Shortly after the initial call, two adult male subjects arrived by private vehicle at Good Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room with apparent gunshot wounds. One adult male victim has died, and the other male victim is being treated, in stable condition. The identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

At this time, Kearney Police are investigating this incident as a Homicide. This is an ongoing investigation; preliminary information indicates this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Kearney Police Department (308) 237-2104, Buffalo County Crimestoppers (308) 237-3424, or through the See It Say It Send It App.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.