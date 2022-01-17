Advertisement

Seasonably Mild Monday

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The week will begin seasonably mild with temperatures well above average for this time of the year. The middle of the week should be much colder. At this time, much of this week is looking dry for most of the area.

After a partly to mostly cloudy morning, this afternoon will be mostly sunny, seasonably mild and a bit breezy. High temperatures for much of the area will be in the upper 40s to upper 50s. Far eastern Nebraska is going to be colder due to the remaining snow pack. Winds this afternoon should be west or southwest at 8 to 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

Seasonably mild today.
Seasonably mild today.(KOLN)

Tuesday is going to be partly to mostly cloudy, seasonably mild and breezy. A cold front should move through the region during the afternoon and evening so west or southwest winds will be become north or northwest at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. With the exception of rain and snow in parts of the panhandle, the rest of the area looks to be dry. High temperatures should around 50 to 60 for much of Nebraska.

Seasonably mild again Tuesday.
Seasonably mild again Tuesday.(KOLN)

Arctic air moves in for Wednesday and Thursday leading to a much colder middle of the week. High temperatures will be well below average for mid-to-late January. Wind chills may be below zero Wednesday and Thursday morning.

Much colder Wednesday.
Much colder Wednesday.(KOLN)
Remaining cold Thursday.
Remaining cold Thursday.(KOLN)

It should be milder, but still chilly Friday and this weekend. It looks to be dry those days as well.

After a seasonably mild start to the week, the middle of the week will be much colder. The end...
After a seasonably mild start to the week, the middle of the week will be much colder. The end of the week should be seasonable.(KOLN)

