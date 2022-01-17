Tuesday Forecast: 50s abound before the cold comes around!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More unseasonably mild weather is expected as we head into the day on Tuesday as temperatures look to be a good 15° to 25° above normal across the state. A cold front is poised to sweep through the state through the afternoon and evening, bringing gusty north winds and much colder weather back into the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. Dry weather is expected with the frontal passage and for most of the next week.

Look for mostly clear and fairly mild conditions tonight and into early Tuesday morning across the state. Some areas of patchy dense fog will be possible again thanks to snow melt we saw today. While we should start Tuesday with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies across the state, clouds will quickly roll back in throughout the day with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy by the afternoon with skies eventually becoming mainly cloudy by Tuesday evening. Winds will be breezy from the southwest through the morning and into the afternoon with gusts up to 30 MPH before turning to the north by Tuesday evening with gusts up to 35 MPH possible.

Low temperatures tonight and into Tuesday morning should remain fairly mild with lows only falling into the mid and upper 20s for most of the state. Normal low temperatures for mid January are still generally in the low to mid teens across the state.

Temperatures are forecast to surge well into the 50s and low 60s ahead of the front again on Tuesday. Some areas may get near record highs, but in Lincoln we’ll still likely fall well short. Regardless, it will be another unseasonably mild January day. One “hiccup” that could occur in the temperature forecast is if the front arrives a bit earlier than expected. If that does happen, temperatures could be a few degrees cooler.

Much colder air will filter in behind the front as we head into the day on Wednesday. Morning lows will fall into the single digits and lower teens with afternoon high temperatures only making it into the teens and low 20s. Winds will remain breezy into the day on Wednesday with north winds at 15 to 25 MPH. The strong winds will likely lead to wind chills by Wednesday afternoon that will be in the single digits and lower teens across the state.

The weather will remain cold into the day on Thursday with highs for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska in the teens to low 20s. Temperatures will be closer to average for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s before temperatures level out in the lower 40s by Sunday and into early next week. Dry weather looks to be the norm this week. The precipitation chances aren’t necessarily zero for Friday and into this weekend, but are less than 10% as of now.

