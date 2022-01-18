Advertisement

Caffey enrolled, hopes to play in 2022

Kayla Caffey
Kayla Caffey(10/11 NOW)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey is enrolled in classes at the University of Nebraska for the spring semester. Coach John Cook confirmed to 10/11 that Caffey plans to play for the Huskers during the upcoming beach season. However, her status is undetermined for the 2022 indoor season.

The Huskers will submit a request to the NCAA for a seventh year of eligibility for Caffey. The Chicago native earned All-American honors in 2021, while helping the Huskers reach the national championship match. Caffey recorded a team-best 118 blocks this fall.

(KOLNKGIN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska

Latest News

Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts, Bill Schammert and Eddie Messel. New...
NReport Podcast: Huskers land another QB and coaching breakdown
Trey McGowens back after injury
Huskers drop sixth straight
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska
Alexis Markowski
Markowski captures back-to-back Big Ten Freshman Honors