Do you know “Grandma Nancy”? LPD looking to return stolen Christmas gifts

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police needs help returning some stolen Christmas presents to their rightful owner.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 20th, 2021, a 27-year-old found her gray Honda Pilot had been stolen from the area of 20th and Garfield Streets. She had parked the vehicle on the street and the thief broke the window to gain entry and steal the vehicle during the overnight hours.

The vehicle was recovered a few blocks away near 16th and Washington Streets on Jan. 17 around 2 p.m. Inside the vehicle, officers located various stolen property including several Christmas presents addressed from “Grandma Nancy” to several different children. The names on the labels include: Carissa, Olivia, Eli, Christopher and Snow.

The Lincoln Police Department would like to return these presents to their intended recipients. Anyone with information about these stolen presents is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

