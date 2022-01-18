Enjoy the mild temperatures Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will have one more day of mild temperatures before an Arctic cold front brings significantly colder temperatures to the region Wednesday and Thursday.

Partly to mostly sunny and mild on Tuesday. Highs will reach the upper 50s in the Lincoln area with a southwest breeze becoming northwesterly this afternoon at 5 to 15 mph.

It will be colder tonight and blustery as an Arctic cold front races across the state. Lows in the mid teens and north wind 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind chill values will range from around 0 to 15 below Wednesday morning with a north to northwest wind gusting up to 35 mph. Mostly cloudy skies expected in the morning and then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper teens and the north-northwest wind will continue 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

More sunshine and not as windy on Thursday, but still cold. Not as cold on Friday and Saturday. Milder temperatures expected on Sunday and Monday.

