GIPS Superintendent speaks on the four-day school week

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools broke the news late Monday night that they will be switching to a four-day school week, in a letter to GIPS families.

The change is only temporary and is expected to last for the next five weeks and then GIPS will reevaluate the situation.

The change is effective this Friday, January 21. Teachers will still have to report to their schools for planning time and to prepare.

Local4 News talked with GIPS superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover on Tuesday, and she said the goal is to help teachers and staff catch up after having to cover for their colleagues who are out due to COVID.

“Well we continue to be faced with challenges during this pandemic and they are very much multifaceted and so by shifting to the four-day school week we are really looking at protecting the quality of learning in combination with combating the impacts of COVID-19,” Dr. Grover said.

Grover says this is only for school activity, sports will carry on as planned unless otherwise noted.

