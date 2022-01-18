Advertisement

GIPS Superintendent speaks on the four-day school week

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kasey Mintz
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Public Schools broke the news late Monday night that they will be switching to a four-day school week, in a letter to GIPS families.

The change is only temporary and is expected to last for the next five weeks and then GIPS will reevaluate the situation.

The change is effective this Friday, January 21. Teachers will still have to report to their schools for planning time and to prepare.

Local4 News talked with GIPS superintendent Dr. Tawana Grover on Tuesday, and she said the goal is to help teachers and staff catch up after having to cover for their colleagues who are out due to COVID.

“Well we continue to be faced with challenges during this pandemic and they are very much multifaceted and so by shifting to the four-day school week we are really looking at protecting the quality of learning in combination with combating the impacts of COVID-19,” Dr. Grover said.

Grover says this is only for school activity, sports will carry on as planned unless otherwise noted.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska

Latest News

The Nebraska Hospital Association says if action isn't taken, Nebraska will be short more than...
Senators introduce four bills meant to address nurse shortage in Nebraska
NOMI Health COVID-19 testing site at Gateway Mall.
Nomi Health closing outdoor testing sites due to cold weather
Coronavirus- COVID-19 - Lincoln - Deaths
Lincoln has Two More Deaths from COVID-19
Kathi Wieskamp
Wieskamp retiring as LPS director of athletics and activities
A new trend: Schools cancelling classes to combat illness and staffing shortages