Advertisement

Governor Pete Ricketts endorses Jim Pillen

Jim Pillen
Jim Pillen(Jim Pillen)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - At a press conference Tuesday in the State Capitol Rotunda in Lincoln, Governor Pete Ricketts announced his endorsement of conservative Republican Jim Pillen to be Nebraska’s next governor.

“Jim Pillen is a lifelong ag producer, a Nebraska job-creator, and a conservative fighter with a proven record of defending our values,” said Governor Ricketts. “Whether creating Nebraska jobs, fighting Critical Race Theory at the University system, or supporting his fellow ag producers, Jim has consistently shown he’s a leader of principle and integrity. Nebraska will be in great hands with Jim Pillen as our next governor, and that’s why he has my full support.”

“Governor Ricketts has done an incredible job for Nebraska, and I’m honored to have his endorsement,” said Pillen. “I look forward to building upon Governor Ricketts’ work providing tax relief, growing Nebraska, making state government run more like a business, and protecting our freedoms.”

Governor Ricketts will join Pillen and former Governor Kay Orr on a fly-around tour Tuesday with stops in Norfolk, Kearney, North Platte, and Omaha.

Republican Charles Herbster, endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has also announced his run for governor.

Republicans who have filed official paperwork to run for governor include Michael Connely, Brett Lindstrom, Donna Carpenter, Lela McNinch and Theresa Thibodeau.

Statewide Candidate List for 2022 Election

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found in search of missing Sarpy County man
Missing Gretna father of 3
Authorities, volunteers continue search for missing Sarpy County father of three
28-year-old Michael J. Keener
Police: Man arrested in death of older man in Columbus
Former Florida State Quarterback, Chubba Purdy, committed to the Nebraska Football Team on...
Former Florida State Quarterback commits to Nebraska
Police investigating after Kearney shooting leaves one man dead.
One dead after Kearney shooting

Latest News

Colorado River fight
Nebraska, Colorado governors spar over water rights
Waverly School District Recall Election
Waverly School District recall election ends voting with school board member keeping his seat
From his 1963 Ford F-150 pickup truck with his wife and dog by his side, Jeff Fortenberry...
Rep. Fortenberry announces he’s running for re-election
5 things to know as Nebraska lawmakers begin new session