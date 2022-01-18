HPS cancels classes on Monday

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Students will get a three-day weekend as Hastings Public Schools announced that classes will be canceled on Monday, January 24.

HPS Superintendent Jeff Schneider said they hope this will allow students and staff members time to get some rest and to recover from any illness they may have.

This will be a teacher work day. This change to the calendar will also allow staff to catch up on some of the planning time they have missed while covering classes for their colleagues who could not attend.

“We understand how difficult it is for families when we alter our calendar, so we are providing as much notice as we can in the current environment. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented circumstance,” he said.

