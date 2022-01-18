Advertisement

Huskers drop sixth straight

Trey McGowens back after injury
By Eddie Messel
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska dropped their sixth straight game Monday night to Indiana 78-71 at home in Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double to propel Indiana over Nebraska, a rare road win for the Hoosiers.

Trey McGowens made his way back into the lineup from injury for Nebraska on Monday. McGowens finished with seven points, two rebounds and one assist. His brother Bryce McGowens led the way for the Huskers finishing with a team high 20 points.

The win was the first on the road for the Hoosiers, who had lost their first four road games this season and eight in a row dating to last season. Indiana never trailed but the Hoosiers’ lead was just 59-55 with 10:31 to go. Jackson-Davis scored the next six points and the Hoosiers led by at least five points the rest of the game.

The Huskers are now 8-0 in Big Ten play and 6-13 overall. Nebraska is back in action January 22 on the road against #16 Ohio State.

